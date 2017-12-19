As part of Adult Social Care, Warwick House can provide a day service for people with a range of dementia and mental health needs. A fully trained team provide this support in a safe, homely environment. They have an activity lounge, art and craft room and other areas for activities and groups. The service also has a dining room with doors leading to a roof garden with shrubs and planters.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18