Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Warwick House Day Service

Warwick Road, Seaford, East Sussex,
BN25 1FG
01323 464700
www.eastsussex.gov.uk
warwickhousedayservice@eastsussex.gov.uk

About Warwick House Day Service

As part of Adult Social Care, Warwick House can provide a day service for people with a range of dementia and mental health needs. A fully trained team provide this support in a safe, homely environment. They have an activity lounge, art and craft room and other areas for activities and groups. The service also has a dining room with doors leading to a roof garden with shrubs and planters.

Who runs this service

  • East Sussex County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a diagnosis of dementia or mental health, living locally with dementia or mental health care and support needs.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017