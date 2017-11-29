Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Weekend Day Service

Heath Club Manor Drive, Halifax, West Yorkshire,
HX3 0DN
01422 348777
www.weekendcare.org.uk
weekend.care@cvac.org.uk

About Weekend Day Service

Our Place believe that over 50s are not over the hill. They are just too busy dancing at the top. This is a day service that keeps the fun and little joys in life at the centre of its work and aims to spark the youthfulness inside everyone no matter what age. The service also provides respite for carers, who can bring their cared-for to the centre and have a day to themselves.

Who runs this service

  • Our Place

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Calderdale residents aged 50 or over, including those with early stages dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
