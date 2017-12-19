Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Well-Being Service for Older People

Trinity Church School Rooms Gillibrand Walks, Chorley, Lancashire,
PR7 2HF
07845 969442
genesiscare@btinternet.com

About Well-Being Service for Older People

Genesis Care provide a well-being and respite service for older people. They provide person-centred care in a homely environment focusing on life skills, building self confidence and self esteem. Genesis Care also offers a wide range of activities and therapies designed to stimulate and motivate. The activities include: chair based Tai Chi, gentle exercises to music, arts & crafts, reminiscence sessions, quizzes, discussion groups and music and singing.

Who runs this service

  • Genesis Care (NW) Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017