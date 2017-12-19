Genesis Care provide a well-being and respite service for older people. They provide person-centred care in a homely environment focusing on life skills, building self confidence and self esteem. Genesis Care also offers a wide range of activities and therapies designed to stimulate and motivate. The activities include: chair based Tai Chi, gentle exercises to music, arts & crafts, reminiscence sessions, quizzes, discussion groups and music and singing.
Support group
