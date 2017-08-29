Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Wellbeing Centre

Centre in the Park Norfolk Heritage Park Guildford Avenue, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S2 2PL
0114 250 2850
www.ageuksheffield.org.uk
enquiries@ageuksheffield.org.uk

About Wellbeing Centre

Age UK Sheffield's Wellbeing Centre provides a full day of person-centred activities and company for people with memory loss and dementia, operating five days a week from the Centre in the Park, in Norfolk Park. The Wellbeing Centre has dedicated, caring staff and volunteers providing stimulating activities such as arts, crafts, games, pet therapy and music therapy, in a warm and welcoming environment.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sheffield

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above who are living with memory loss or dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
