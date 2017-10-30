About Wheatley Hill Day Centre

Wheatley Hill Day Centre provides day care for older people with dementia and support for their carers. The day centre provides personal care in a warm and friendly atmosphere, created to ensure guests enjoy their day. Guests are usually collected by our minibus, and the first part of the day is spent settling in, with group games and discussions. Guests do not have to take part if they do not want to and may sit quietly or in small groups if they wish. Lunch is provided on the premises and served in the dining area. There is a choice of activities in the afternoon, with crafts, TV or games available. There is a library of books, films and music for people to enjoy. Transport home is provided at the end of the afternoon. A Carer Support Worker is available on site and can provide information, practical help and social activities for our carers.