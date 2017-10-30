Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Wheatley Hill Day Centre

Patton House Watson Close, Wheatley Hill, Durham,
DH6 3QX
01429 823185
www.hospitalofgod.org.uk
wheatleyhilldaycentre@hospitalofgod.org.uk

About Wheatley Hill Day Centre

Wheatley Hill Day Centre provides day care for older people with dementia and support for their carers. The day centre provides personal care in a warm and friendly atmosphere, created to ensure guests enjoy their day. Guests are usually collected by our minibus, and the first part of the day is spent settling in, with group games and discussions. Guests do not have to take part if they do not want to and may sit quietly or in small groups if they wish. Lunch is provided on the premises and served in the dining area. There is a choice of activities in the afternoon, with crafts, TV or games available. There is a library of books, films and music for people to enjoy. Transport home is provided at the end of the afternoon. A Carer Support Worker is available on site and can provide information, practical help and social activities for our carers.

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with dementia or memory loss

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
