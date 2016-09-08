Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

DayNight Healthcare Ltd

499A Suite 1 Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham,
B11 4LP
0121 448 8280
www.daynighthealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Daynight Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
