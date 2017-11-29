Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

DDLTAC(UK) - LONDON

161 Sumner Road, London,
SE15 6JL
020 7252 7402
www.daughtersofdivinelove.org.uk

Local authority

  • Southwark

Who runs this service

  • Daughters of Divine Love Training and Assessment Centre (UK)

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
