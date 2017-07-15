Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

De Vere Care - Brent

Unimix House, 1st Floor - Room M3A, Abbey Road, Park Royal, London,
NW10 7TR
020 3675 1333
www.deverecare.com

Local authority

  • Brent

Who runs this service

  • Mr Ajvinder Sandhu

Registered manager

Rajwinder Sandhu

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017