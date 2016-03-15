Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

De Vere Care

Unit 3, Bourne Court, Unity Trading Estate, Southend Road, Woodford Green,
IG8 8HD
020 8418 4949

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Mr Ajvinder Sandhu

Registered manager

Rajwinder Sandhu

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
