Nursing home

Deer Park View Care Centre

Bushy Park Road, Teddington,
TW11 0DX
020 8614 0000
www.caringhomes.org

About Deer Park View Care Centre

Deer Park View in Teddington is laid out over three storeys, each one is self-contained, ensuring that residents enjoy close care and support, and creating three linked communities under one roof. Staff encourage residents to furnish their rooms with important personal possessions, in order to really make their rooms their own. If provides a full range of residential, nursing and specialist dementia support (following the University of Stirling's standards) including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. The specialist dementia care

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Richmond-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Isabella Mackenzie

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
