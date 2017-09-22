Defoe Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care in the picturesque area of Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, near the A1 and A167. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. The home has a caf? area which opens onto an enclosed patio. It has a GP service and has a hairdressing salon, library service and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised pastimes include professional entertainment, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise, performances from local school children, flower arranging, pet therapy and a monthly church service, as well as minibus outings. There is a garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good.

