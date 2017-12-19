Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

A Cuppa & a Chat

Chorlton Health Centre 1 Nicolas Road, Chorlton, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M21 9NJ
0161 882 1104
gary.stanley@gmmh.nhs.uk

About A Cuppa & a Chat

A cuppa and a chat is a dementia cafe. It is a group that brings people with a diagnosis of dementia and their carers together in the community. It is a safe place for people to come and get support and information from professionals and other people in similar situations. We also aim to provide education, practical support, information, sharing experiences and social interactions in a relaxed, friendly environment.

Who runs this service

  • Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers, health professionals, anyone who's life is affected by dementia.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
