A cuppa and a chat is a dementia cafe. It is a group that brings people with a diagnosis of dementia and their carers together in the community. It is a safe place for people to come and get support and information from professionals and other people in similar situations. We also aim to provide education, practical support, information, sharing experiences and social interactions in a relaxed, friendly environment.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18