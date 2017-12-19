Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Alz Cafe

St Cuthbert Parish Centre 40 Walkergate, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland,
TD15 1DJ
01289 386567
Alzcafebwk@gmail.com

About Alz Cafe

Weekly group meeting for peer support, social interaction and activities.

Who runs this service

  • Berwick & District Friends of Dementia

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia at the mild to moderate stages plus carers
  • Anyone living within a 25 mile radius of Berwick upon Tweed

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
