About Amesbury Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, funded by Wiltshire Council and run by Alzheimer's Support, provides an informal setting where people can find out more about Dementia and the help available, meet others in a similar situation, and enjoy a pleasant social occasion. Supper is provided. Members of staff are always present to provide information and answer questions. The evening usually includes live music or a visiting speaker, who may include health care professionals, legal advice, or local interest experts. It is always enjoyable and informative and is somewhere for the whole family to go for information, food and social interaction, in a relaxed atmosphere.