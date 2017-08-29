Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Ashburton and Dart Valley Memory Cafe

St Andrews Church Hall West Street Ashburton, Newton Abbot, Devon,
TQ13 7DT
07767 328686
www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs
memorycafe@btinternet.com

About Ashburton and Dart Valley Memory Cafe

This monthly drop-in cafe, run partly by the local Rotary Club, provides a relaxed, reassuring setting in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. There are also activities such as quizzes, bingo and reminiscence sessions using various props. A Community Psychiatric Nurse is normally present to answer questions and offer advice.

Who runs this service

  • Rotary Club of Ashburton and Buckfastleigh

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers and family members.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017