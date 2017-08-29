About Ashburton and Dart Valley Memory Cafe

This monthly drop-in cafe, run partly by the local Rotary Club, provides a relaxed, reassuring setting in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. There are also activities such as quizzes, bingo and reminiscence sessions using various props. A Community Psychiatric Nurse is normally present to answer questions and offer advice.