About Dementia cafe

Come and chat to people who have been affected by dementia in a friendly and relaxed, social environment at our dementia cafe. You can chat and share your experiences about your diagnosis of dementia and what that means to you with others and health professionals. Dementia cafes provide useful information in a structured and relaxed setting that gives the opportunity for people with dementia, families and carers to ask questions to the health professionals and learn from the experiences of people in similar situations.