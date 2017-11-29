This monthly Memory Cafe provides a safe and welcoming environment in which people with memory problems or dementia, and their carers or relatives, can share experiences with others in similar circumstances. They can also obtain advice, information and signposting to other services from health, social care and carer support professionals who attend the cafe.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18