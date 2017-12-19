The Dementia Cafe at Cardiff Central Library is a safe space for those living with dementia, their friends, family, carers and medical and service professionals. The cafe offers free hot drinks and snacks as well as information signposting. It is the perfect environment to meet new people. The cafe was formulated with input from service users and the services continues to include this input into what they want from THEIR cafe!
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18