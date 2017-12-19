About Carers Cafe Fegg Hayes

The Approach Carers Cafes are monthly support groups for anyone who cares for an older person with a mental health issue. The Cafes provide an informal and enjoyable environment where carers can meet with each other, and with professionals who can support them. Guest speakers from local organisations also come along to each cafe and give a small presentation on what their organisation does and how they can be of help to the carers to support their situation.