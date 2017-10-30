Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Chemics Cafe

Select Security Stadium Lowerhouse Lane, Widnes, Cheshire,
WA8 7DZ
0151 422 7202
www.c-i-c.co.uk/chemicscafe
chemicscafe@c-i-c.co.uk

About Chemics Cafe

A dementia cafe which offers people living with the condition and their loved ones a fun and informal place to: share their experiences and make new friends; receive expert advice; enjoy inspirational and fun presentations and activities; connect with their cherished memories of Widnes Vikings. Sessions are led by Community Integrated Care's specialist dementia team and the Widnes Vikings Foundation. Every session will feature contributions from a Vikings legend and a look back at great moments in the club's history.

Who runs this service

  • Community Integrated Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
