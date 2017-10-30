A dementia cafe which offers people living with the condition and their loved ones a fun and informal place to: share their experiences and make new friends; receive expert advice; enjoy inspirational and fun presentations and activities; connect with their cherished memories of Widnes Vikings. Sessions are led by Community Integrated Care's specialist dementia team and the Widnes Vikings Foundation. Every session will feature contributions from a Vikings legend and a look back at great moments in the club's history.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17