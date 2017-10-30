About Chemics Cafe

A dementia cafe which offers people living with the condition and their loved ones a fun and informal place to: share their experiences and make new friends; receive expert advice; enjoy inspirational and fun presentations and activities; connect with their cherished memories of Widnes Vikings. Sessions are led by Community Integrated Care's specialist dementia team and the Widnes Vikings Foundation. Every session will feature contributions from a Vikings legend and a look back at great moments in the club's history.