About Chippenham Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, funded by Wiltshire Council and run by Alzheimer's Support, provides an informal setting where people can find out more about Dementia and help available, meet others in a similar situation, and enjoy a pleasant social occasion. Refreshments are provided. Members of staff are always present to provide information and answer questions. The afternoon usually includes live music or a visiting speaker, who may include health care professionals, legal advice, or local experts. It is always enjoyable and informative.