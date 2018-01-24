The Crantock Memory Cafe aims to provide an afternoon of fun, chatter and laughter to to allow people having difficulties to share opportunities with others, to reminisce and enjoy themselves by way of a wide range of pastimes: music, song, pictures, word games, creative activities and outings to name but a few. A relaxing hand massage can even be provided.
