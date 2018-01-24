Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Crantock Memory Cafe

Crantock Village Hall Halwyn Road Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall,
TR8 5RT
01637 831347
www.crantockmemorycafe.org.uk
n19jwg@yahoo.co.uk

About Crantock Memory Cafe

The Crantock Memory Cafe aims to provide an afternoon of fun, chatter and laughter to to allow people having difficulties to share opportunities with others, to reminisce and enjoy themselves by way of a wide range of pastimes: music, song, pictures, word games, creative activities and outings to name but a few. A relaxing hand massage can even be provided.

Who runs this service

  • Crantock Memory Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory difficulties or dementia and their carers, family and fiends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
