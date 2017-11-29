Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Daisy's Cafe

Lower George Street, Todmorden, West Yorkshire,
OL14 5RN
07867 916456
dementiatodmorden.co.uk/
lisa.candlin@westyorksfire.gov.uk

About Daisy's Cafe

Daisy's Cafe provides a warm welcome, along with support, advice and information to people affected by dementia as well as their family and carers. Though this is our primary aim everyone is welcome - the cafe is run on a friendly and informal basis by volunteers and we provide various activities for everyone to get involved with such as arts, crafts, traditional games, word-searches etc. Sometimes we have guests who come and provide musical entertainment, past guests have included the Three Valleys Gospel Choir. Soup, sandwiches, drinks and biscuits are provided.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Friendly Todmorden

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by dementia as well as their family and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
