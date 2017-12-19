Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

De-caf

Ashford Place 60 Ashford Road, London,
NW2 6TU
020 8208 8590
www.ashfordplace.org.uk/what-we-do/health-wellbeing/de-caf-project-dementia-cafe
info@ashfordplace.org.uk

About De-caf

The De-caf (Dementia Cafe) was set up in early 2016 as a result of conversations between Ashford Place and people living with dementia and their carers. The key message was the need for a support project during the week. Ashford Place encourages carers to have some free time during the de-caf sessions although everyone is welcome. The de-caf sessions are cheerful and fun where enjoyment and connections are the order of the day.

Who runs this service

  • Ashford Place

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are affected by early stage of memory loss, dementia or forgetfulness, and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
