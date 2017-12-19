About De-caf

The De-caf (Dementia Cafe) was set up in early 2016 as a result of conversations between Ashford Place and people living with dementia and their carers. The key message was the need for a support project during the week. Ashford Place encourages carers to have some free time during the de-caf sessions although everyone is welcome. The de-caf sessions are cheerful and fun where enjoyment and connections are the order of the day.