About Decafeast Cafe - Leeds

Dementia Cafe run by the Neighbourhood Elders' Team (NET), a charity supporting older people and their carers in Garforth and the surrounding villages. The cafe allows people with dementia and their carers to access information and to enjoy refreshments, the company of people in similar circumstances, and a variety of activities. These can include reminiscence games and discussions, live music, sing-a-longs, cabaret acts, bulb planting, Extend Exercises, and arts and crafts. It is run by staff and volunteers who have all received dementia awareness training and are able to spend time building relationships with those who attend. The cafe is also preceded by a luncheon club for people with dementia, their carers, family and friends.