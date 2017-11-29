Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Decafeast Cafe - Leeds

Garforth NET Dover Street Garforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS25 2LP
0113 287 4784
www.netgarforth.org
info@netgarforth.org

About Decafeast Cafe - Leeds

Dementia Cafe run by the Neighbourhood Elders' Team (NET), a charity supporting older people and their carers in Garforth and the surrounding villages. The cafe allows people with dementia and their carers to access information and to enjoy refreshments, the company of people in similar circumstances, and a variety of activities. These can include reminiscence games and discussions, live music, sing-a-longs, cabaret acts, bulb planting, Extend Exercises, and arts and crafts. It is run by staff and volunteers who have all received dementia awareness training and are able to spend time building relationships with those who attend. The cafe is also preceded by a luncheon club for people with dementia, their carers, family and friends.

Who runs this service

  • Garforth Neighbourhood Elders Team

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carers family and friends
  • Residents of Leeds city postcodes LS25, LS26, LS15; parts of WF10 run by Leeds City Council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
