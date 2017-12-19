Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Deja Vu Cafe

Radnor Park Community Centre United Reformed Church Castle Hill Avenue, Folkestone, Kent,
CT20 2QL
01303 259007
www.volunteershepway.co.uk
donna.dryland@volunteershepway.co.uk

About Deja Vu Cafe

Shepway Volunteer Centre run a fortnightly cafe for people with memory concerns or dementia and for the people who care for them. It is an opportunity for people to relax with others in similar circumstances and to obtain information and advice about local support services. There are also fun activities, such as new age curling or ping pong, which the people who attend help to choose. A social club for isolated older people, Centre Club, alternates with the cafe on Friday mornings at the Centre.

Who runs this service

  • Volunteer Centre Shepway

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living in the area who is worried about their memory or has a diagnosis of dementia, and their carers, friends or family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017