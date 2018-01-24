Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Cafe

Northfield Library 77 Church Road Northfield, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B31 2LB
0121 472 5913
www.mha.org.uk/community-support/live-home/selly-oak
sellyoak.liveathome@mha.org.uk

About Dementia Cafe

Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme invite you to join friendly supportive cafe each week to meet others living with or caring for someone in the early stages of dementia. People are welcome to take part in activities, meet health and social care professionals, listen to visiting speakers, signposting to other services. A light lunch will be served.

Who runs this service

  • Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with the early stages of dementia, their family or carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
