Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme invite you to join friendly supportive cafe each week to meet others living with or caring for someone in the early stages of dementia. People are welcome to take part in activities, meet health and social care professionals, listen to visiting speakers, signposting to other services. A light lunch will be served.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18