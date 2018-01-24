The cafe is held monthly in the main entrance or League of Friends cafe, on level 2, of the John Radcliffe Hospital for people who are visiting a friend or relative with dementia in hospital, or are caring for someone with the condition. Representatives from Alzheimer's Society, Carers Oxfordshire and Dementia Champions for the Trust will be on hand to answer questions and give advice.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18