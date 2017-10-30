Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe

The Imperial Hotel Esplanade, Exmouth, Devon,
EX8 2SW
01395 223050
angiegrigg@hotmail.co.uk

About Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe

The Memory Cafe in Exmouth is open to anyone worried about their memory, worried about someone else's memory or affected by dementia. The cafe provides practical information and support, as well as the opportunity for people with dementia, their families and carers to ask questions and to listen to others experiences. It also offers an informal and social environment in which to learn new skills, undertake meaningful activities and listen to guest speakers.

Who runs this service

  • Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers in the Exmouth area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017