About Forget Me Knot Cafe

Forget Me Knot Cafe provides information, peer support and fun activities which are aimed to help with co-ordination, brain stimulation, and general health and well-being, for people with dementia, mental health issues, old age or isolation. Clients are welcomed with a cup of tea and biscuit. Activities start with fun seated exercises, followed by a visiting expert. At the end of the session, there are parachute games, juggling, throwing balls, flat football, floor netball, finishing the session with a poem, lyrical or a reading.