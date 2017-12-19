Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Forget Me Knot Cafe

Chinnor Village Centre High Street, Chinnor, Oxfordshire,
OX39 4DJ
01844 353154
info@holisticmassageuk.co.uk

About Forget Me Knot Cafe

Forget Me Knot Cafe provides information, peer support and fun activities which are aimed to help with co-ordination, brain stimulation, and general health and well-being, for people with dementia, mental health issues, old age or isolation. Clients are welcomed with a cup of tea and biscuit. Activities start with fun seated exercises, followed by a visiting expert. At the end of the session, there are parachute games, juggling, throwing balls, flat football, floor netball, finishing the session with a poem, lyrical or a reading.

Who runs this service

  • Chinnor Village Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or mental health issues, older people, people who feel isolated or lonely and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
