About Forget Me not Cafe

The Rotary Club of Langport and Somerton continues to support the Forget-me-Not Memory Cafe. This cafe is run on a completely voluntary basis, organised and staffed mainly by Rotary members and volunteers from the Curry Rivel W.I. with the input of health professionals. The cafe offers various activities, such as: a stroll down memory lane; arts & crafts; cream teas and maybe barbecues; puzzles; books; music and flexercise. This is also a wonderful opportunity for carers to meet one another and enjoy a regular and supportive break.