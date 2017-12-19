Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Forget Me not Cafe

Village Hall Church Street Curry Rivel, Langport, Somerset,
TA10 0HD
07917 202906
sj@orchidlangport.co.uk

About Forget Me not Cafe

The Rotary Club of Langport and Somerton continues to support the Forget-me-Not Memory Cafe. This cafe is run on a completely voluntary basis, organised and staffed mainly by Rotary members and volunteers from the Curry Rivel W.I. with the input of health professionals. The cafe offers various activities, such as: a stroll down memory lane; arts & crafts; cream teas and maybe barbecues; puzzles; books; music and flexercise. This is also a wonderful opportunity for carers to meet one another and enjoy a regular and supportive break.

Who runs this service

  • Langport & Somerton Rotary Club

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who experience memory problems (be it from the result of a stroke or dementia) and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
