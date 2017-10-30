This cafe is run by Unite - Carers In Mid Devon and provides a relaxed, safe environment in which people with dementia and their carers can socialise with others in similar circumstances. They can also have informal discussions with staff from Unite and the Older People's Mental Health Team. A therapist is often available to give relaxing massages.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17