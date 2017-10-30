Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Forget Me Not Cafe - Tiverton

Hospiscare Pine Lodge Post Hill, Tiverton, Devon,
EX16 4ND
01884 257511
www.unite-carersinmiddevon.org.uk
info@unitemd.org.uk

About Forget Me Not Cafe - Tiverton

This cafe is run by Unite - Carers In Mid Devon and provides a relaxed, safe environment in which people with dementia and their carers can socialise with others in similar circumstances. They can also have informal discussions with staff from Unite and the Older People's Mental Health Team. A therapist is often available to give relaxing massages.

Who runs this service

  • Unite - Carers in Mid Devon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
