Gardening Cafe - Wilton

Wilton Garden Centre, Wilton Estate, Wilton, Salisbury, Wiltshire,
SP2 0BJ
01380 739055
katew@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Gardening Cafe - Wilton

Our Gardening Cafes exist so that people who live with dementia and their carers can meet up to discuss gardening techniques, reminisce about gardens they have loved and pick up seasonal tips from the experts.The groups were set up because gardening is a hobby many people enjoy. The textures, smells and colours that gardeners come into contact with help stimulate the brain. Each group will have an Alzheimer's Support facilitator and a gardening expert to help guests hone their horticultural skills.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living with dementia in Wiltshire, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
