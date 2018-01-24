About Gardening Cafe - Wilton

Our Gardening Cafes exist so that people who live with dementia and their carers can meet up to discuss gardening techniques, reminisce about gardens they have loved and pick up seasonal tips from the experts.The groups were set up because gardening is a hobby many people enjoy. The textures, smells and colours that gardeners come into contact with help stimulate the brain. Each group will have an Alzheimer's Support facilitator and a gardening expert to help guests hone their horticultural skills.