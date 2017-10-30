Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Girton Memory Cafe

Community Hall St. Vincents Close Girton, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire,
CB3 0PD
01223 330633
www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgID=282362&ClubID=500
secretary@cambridge-southrotary.org.uk

About Girton Memory Cafe

A Memory Cafe is where there is a warm welcome for people with dementia or other problems associated with memory loss and their families and carers, whose new memories may be partial and confusing. The aim is to evoke old memories that are complete and comfortable through, for example, refreshments in china cups, photos and documents from past years, songs and poems and informal talks.

Who runs this service

  • Cambridge South Rotary Club

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or other problems associated with memory loss and their families and carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
