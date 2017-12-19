Trips down memory lane are often triggered by some of the optional activities during the afternoon, which can include music, books, puzzles and just general reminiscing through conversations about things from the past. Seasonal activities can include trips out for cream teas, barbecues and visits to places of interest as well as celebrating Christmas and the cafe's anniversary with parties.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18