Support group

Launceston Memory Cafe

Launceston Methodist Church Castle Street, Launceston, Cornwall,
PL15 8BA
01566 774425
www.memorycafelaunceston.org.uk
cymdowning@btinternet.com

About Launceston Memory Cafe

Trips down memory lane are often triggered by some of the optional activities during the afternoon, which can include music, books, puzzles and just general reminiscing through conversations about things from the past. Seasonal activities can include trips out for cream teas, barbecues and visits to places of interest as well as celebrating Christmas and the cafe's anniversary with parties.

Who runs this service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems or dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
