Support group

MacIntyre Memory Cafe

The Old School Dining Room Fairfield and Howley Neighbourhood Project Fairfield Street, Warrington, Cheshire,
WA1 3AJ
01925 234443
www.macintyrecharity.org
wendy.cook@macintyrecharity.org

About MacIntyre Memory Cafe

The Memory Cafe meets each month, except December, at Fairfield and Howley and aims to create a safe space for people with or affected by dementia to gather. People affected by dementia can often become socially isolated and the cafe aims to provide opportunities for people to meet others. There is a different theme and activity each month as well as the opportunity for people to relax and socialise in the cafe. Information about dementia is on hand at the cafe but the main focus is on creating community connections for people and a warm, welcoming environment.

Who runs this service

  • MacIntyre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
