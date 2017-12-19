Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Manx Decaf - Ramsey

1st Floor Ramsey Town Hall Parliament Square, Ramsey,
IM8 1AB
01624 642879
bit.ly/2x00qyH
enquiries@gov.im

About Manx Decaf - Ramsey

Manx Decaf are monthly cafes for those who have dementia or memory problems, their relatives and carers to meet, socialise and receive support. The aim is to provide a social environment in an informal setting as well as a place where anyone can come to get information on dementia and other memory problems. Manx Decaf is a charity run by volunteers but was originally set up by Community Mental Health professionals and retains the link to these professionals who offer advice, guidance and support to people at the cafe.

Who runs this service

  • Isle of Man Government

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems, and their relatives and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017