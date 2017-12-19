The Marjon Memory Cafe is run by students and staff of the University of St Mark & St John in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Society. This cafe provides a safe and welcoming environment for people with memory problems along with their carers. People are most welcome to join the cafe for social companionship, information and a range of interesting and stimulating activities, based on individual preferences.
