Support group

Marjon Memory Cafe

Plymouth Marjon University Derriford Road Derriford, Plymouth, Devon,
PL6 8BH
01752 636700
fhatherley@marjon.ac.uk

About Marjon Memory Cafe

The Marjon Memory Cafe is run by students and staff of the University of St Mark & St John in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Society. This cafe provides a safe and welcoming environment for people with memory problems along with their carers. People are most welcome to join the cafe for social companionship, information and a range of interesting and stimulating activities, based on individual preferences.

Who runs this service

  • University of St. Mark & St. John

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People in the early stages of dementia along with their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
