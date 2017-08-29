Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Meet Up Mondays - Wetherby

Wetherby Social Club 1 Sandbeck Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire,
LS22 7DN
01765 601224
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/wellbeing-activities
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Meet Up Mondays - Wetherby

The cafe is run in partnership with WiSE. This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportunity to share a cup of tea as well as enjoy a wide range of activities in a friendly and relaxed environment with people who understand. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia in the early to moderate stages and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017