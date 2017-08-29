About Memory Cafe Derriford Hospital

Working in partnership with Serco, Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust runs this cafe that offers people with dementia, their carers, families, friends and also staff of Derriford Hospital, the chance to socialise, share information, make new friendships and support one another. The Memory Cafe is an informal meeting in a relaxed setting, where people can speak to others about anything related to memory. Patients, carers and staff can find out how to access support in the community, whilst also being able to use reminiscence therapies, play games, quizzes and interactive games or simply enjoy a cup of tea.