Support group

Memory Cafe Derriford Hospital

Restaurant 7 Serco Level 7 Derriford Hospital Derriford Road Derriford, Plymouth, Devon,
PL6 8DH
01752 431688
www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk
gareth.pidduck@serco.com

About Memory Cafe Derriford Hospital

Working in partnership with Serco, Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust runs this cafe that offers people with dementia, their carers, families, friends and also staff of Derriford Hospital, the chance to socialise, share information, make new friendships and support one another. The Memory Cafe is an informal meeting in a relaxed setting, where people can speak to others about anything related to memory. Patients, carers and staff can find out how to access support in the community, whilst also being able to use reminiscence therapies, play games, quizzes and interactive games or simply enjoy a cup of tea.

Who runs this service

  • Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
