Support group

Memory Cafe

Trinity Methodist Church, Harborough Road, Oadby, Leicester, Leicestershire,
LE2 4LA
0116 241 4455
mandypenfold@hotmail.com

About Memory Cafe

The Memory Cafe is run by the Rotary Club of Oadby and enables people living with dementia and their carers to meet up in a warm relaxing atmosphere and engage socially with people in similar situations. During the morning, refreshments are provided alongside a range of dementia friendly activities, including arts and craft, games, puzzles, singing and reminiscing.

Who runs this service

  • Rotary Club of Oadby

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
