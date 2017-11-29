About Memory Cafe

The purpose of the Cafe is to support people with dementia and memory loss and offer an opportunity for them and their carers to enjoy a couple of hours of relaxation and fun together. Run by staff and volunteers experienced in dementia we aim to provide a welcoming, warm environment where everyone feels they belong. Although a programme of activities has been outlined for the first few months we are flexible and will encourage those who come to make suggestions about what they would like to do. Tea, coffee and cake are on offer, as well as activities, songs, reminiscence, and will invite health and other professionals to come along and share their knowledge with members.