Support group

Memory Cafe

Montague Burton Resource Centre Banstead Street West, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS8 5RU
0113 262 5614
www.lihh.org
paula.cox@lihh.org

About Memory Cafe

The purpose of the Cafe is to support people with dementia and memory loss and offer an opportunity for them and their carers to enjoy a couple of hours of relaxation and fun together. Run by staff and volunteers experienced in dementia we aim to provide a welcoming, warm environment where everyone feels they belong. Although a programme of activities has been outlined for the first few months we are flexible and will encourage those who come to make suggestions about what they would like to do. Tea, coffee and cake are on offer, as well as activities, songs, reminiscence, and will invite health and other professionals to come along and share their knowledge with members.

Who runs this service

  Leeds Irish Health & Homes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  Anyone with memory problems or a diagnosis of dementia, their carers, friends and family

Service available

  For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  Accessible
  Parking off site
  Toilet facilities available
  Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
