About Memory Cafe

A warm and friendly welcome awaits those who are experiencing memory problems or dementia, together with their loved ones, friends or carers. The sessions, held on a Monday afternoon once a month, offer reminiscence and other activities, chair based sports such as Boccia and Indoor Kurling, afternoon tea, music, singing and an opportunity to socialise with others. The Memory Lane Cafe sessions are run by volunteers from the Rotary Club of West Bridgford and West Bridgford Methodist Church.