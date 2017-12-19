Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Memory Cafe

West Bridgford Methodist Church Musters Road West Bridgford, Nottingham,
NG2 7PQ
07966 171261
sandra.rotary1220@gmail.com

About Memory Cafe

A warm and friendly welcome awaits those who are experiencing memory problems or dementia, together with their loved ones, friends or carers. The sessions, held on a Monday afternoon once a month, offer reminiscence and other activities, chair based sports such as Boccia and Indoor Kurling, afternoon tea, music, singing and an opportunity to socialise with others. The Memory Lane Cafe sessions are run by volunteers from the Rotary Club of West Bridgford and West Bridgford Methodist Church.

Who runs this service

  • Rotary Club of West Bridgeford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People experiencing memory loss and dementia, their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017