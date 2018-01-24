Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Memory Way Cafe - Friern Barnet

Sam Beckman Centre Betty and Asher Loftus Centre, London,
N11 3ND
020 8203 0521
www.jewishcare.org
helpline@jcare.org

About Memory Way Cafe - Friern Barnet

Memory Way Cafes offer a warm and welcoming environment for people living with dementia together with their family carers. It is an opportunity for family carers to share stories and to seek support and advice from a social care professional, while those they care for enjoy stimulating activities apart from their family carers. The Cafe is informal, relaxed and offers a confidential and empathetic environment.

Who runs this service

  • Jewish Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia together with their carers, who are seeking a welcoming Jewish environment that reflects and understands their culture

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017