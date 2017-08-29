Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

My Memories Cafe - North

St Peter's Church Kensington Park Road North Kensington, London,
W11 2PN
020 8960 8137
www.aukc.org.uk
dementia@aukc.org.uk

About My Memories Cafe - North

Memories cafe provides a friendly environment for people with memory difficulties and their friends and family to socialise and relax. The cafe provides with a chance to find out more about what services are available locally or just to have a chat with someone who is going through something similar. There is a low key programme of activities, music, lunch and support of trained staff.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Kensington & Chelsea

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and memory difficulties, as well as their friends, family and supporters
  • Residents of London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea over 55 years

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
