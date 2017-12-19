This monthly cafe, run by KingsCare League of Friends, provides a relaxed, reassuring social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. There are a range of activities, including talks, quizzes, board games and singing. A table of information leaflets and publications is always available. A Mental Health Support Worker regularly attends to answer questions and give advice.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18