Newton Abbot Memory Cafe

The Methodist Church The Avenue, Newton Abbot, Devon,
TQ12 2BY
01626 357090
Maggie.bonnell@nhs.net

About Newton Abbot Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by KingsCare League of Friends, provides a relaxed, reassuring social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Here they can share experiences, give and receive emotional support, and enjoy refreshments. There are a range of activities, including talks, quizzes, board games and singing. A table of information leaflets and publications is always available. A Mental Health Support Worker regularly attends to answer questions and give advice.

Who runs this service

  • KingsCare League of Friends

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
