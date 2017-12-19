Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

North Ormesby Dementia Cafe

Derwent Street, North Ormesby, Middlesbrough,
TS3 6JB
0191 389 0400
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
darlington@alzheimers.org.uk

About North Ormesby Dementia Cafe

Come and chat to people who have been affected by dementia in a friendly and relaxed, social environment at our dementia cafe. You can chat and share your experiences about your diagnosis of dementia and what that means to you with others and health professionals. Dementia cafes provide useful information in a structured and relaxed setting that gives the opportunity for people with dementia, families and carers to ask questions to the health professionals and learn from the experiences of people in similar situations.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
