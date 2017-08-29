About Pabulum Dementia Cafe - Horstead

Pabulum Dementia Cafes provide support to people with dementia and their carers in a relaxed, cafe-style setting. A Pabulum Dementia Cafe provides a chance to meet others, enjoy activities and gain support. Reminiscence items are used to aid interaction, conversation and laughter. Carers may remain with those they care for throughout the session, or break away into another room to discuss issues relating to their caring role and provide mutual support. As well as being a great place to socialise, the Cafes are also a source of information and advice. Age UK Norfolk's information and advice services are also available and can provide contact to other relevant support organisations. In response to specific issues the Pabulum coordinator will arrange for specialists to visit the Cafes to talk about relevant services, support or facilities. Age UK Norfolk offers support to communities wanting to set up their own Dementia Cafes.