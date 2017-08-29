Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Pabulum Dementia Cafe - Norwich

St. Margaret's Church Hall, Old Catton, Norfolk,
NR6 7DN
01603 785228
www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk/information_advice_services/dementia-services/pabulum-dementia-cafes/
diane.collins@ageuknorfolk.org.uk

About Pabulum Dementia Cafe - Norwich

Pabulum Dementia Cafes provide support to people with dementia and their carers in a relaxed, cafe-style setting. A Pabulum Dementia Cafe provides a chance to meet others, enjoy activities and gain support. Reminiscence items are used to aid interaction, conversation and laughter. Carers may remain with those they care for throughout the session, or break away into another room to discuss issues relating to their caring role and provide mutual support. As well as being a great place to socialise, the Cafes are also a source of information and advice. Age UK Norfolk's information and advice services are also available and can provide contact to other relevant support organisations. In response to specific issues the Pabulum coordinator will arrange for specialists to visit the Cafes to talk about relevant services, support or facilities. Age UK Norfolk offers support to communities wanting to set up their own Dementia Cafes.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Norfolk

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Norfolk area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017