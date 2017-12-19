Memory cafes are where people with memory loss and their family or carers can socialise, take part in meaningful activities, and enjoy refreshments. Memory cafes can help refresh and reweave the relationships between people with memory loss and their carers, and also build mutual support. Knowing that others really understand makes a difference, and this can grow into a support network that exists outside the cafe.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18