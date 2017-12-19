Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Pensilvia Memory Cafe

St John's Church Higher Road Pensilva, Liskeard, Cornwall,
PL14 5NG
01579 362698
carolynandgeoff@gmail.com

About Pensilvia Memory Cafe

Memory cafes are where people with memory loss and their family or carers can socialise, take part in meaningful activities, and enjoy refreshments. Memory cafes can help refresh and reweave the relationships between people with memory loss and their carers, and also build mutual support. Knowing that others really understand makes a difference, and this can grow into a support network that exists outside the cafe.

Who runs this service

  • Pensilvia Memory Cafe

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone worried about their memory or affected by dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
